Davinson Sanchez has reservations about accepting a move to Spartak Moscow despite Tottenham Hotspur accepting an offer from the Russian club, according to The Athletic.

Tottenham are keen to sell the Colombian centre-back this summer and have a deal in place to send him to Spartak Moscow.

The north London club have accepted an offer from the Russian outfit worth €15m and it is now up to the player to accept the move.

However, there is still no agreement over personal terms between the defender’s representatives and Spartak Moscow for a transfer.

And it has been claimed that the defender has reservations about joining the Russian outfit this summer.

Russian clubs are banned from playing in European competitions and Sanchez is not sure that he wants the move.

There could also be ethical concerns over joining clubs in Russia due to recent world events.

While the situation could change soon, there is scepticism about Sanchez joining Spartak Moscow at this stage of the transfer window.

He has other suitors as well with Real Betis believed to be interested in signing the centre-back this summer.