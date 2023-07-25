Wolverhampton Wanderers will need to sell more players in order to have funds available to buy Bristol City midfielder Alex Scott, according to Express & Star.

Wolves have already pocketed a significant amount through the sales of high-earners such as Ruben Neves, Conor Coady and Nathan Collins and are set to take the overall figures to £83m through Raul Jimenez’s proposed move to Fulham.

Those departures had reportedly eased the financial pressure on Julen Lopetegui’s side, who had been running the risk of breaching financial fair play rules.

However, in spite of all the money earned through the sales and in spite of the club having spent only a limited amount on buying players, they still are under pressure.

Hence further sales will be required at Molineux in order to allow the club to buy new players, including Scott.

The Bristol City midfielder has emerged as a target, though the Championship club are playing hardball regarding the transfer.

Nigel Pearson’s side have already rejected two bids from Wolves worth £18m and £20m.

Bristol City believe that Scott should command a minimum of £25m clubs other than Wolves are interested in him.