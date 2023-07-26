Celtic will not be signing linked Dinamo Zagreb goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic, despite talk they could hijack Fenerbahce’s swoop for him, according to the Daily Record.

The Bhoys are undergoing a process to restructure their ranks in the ongoing transfer window, with the Scottish giants eyeing maintaining their domestic hegemony next season.

Brendan Rodgers’ side have three goalkeepers in their squad at the moment but despite that fact, the Glasgow outfit have been credited with an interest in Livakovic.

The 28-year-old Croatia international is currently valued at £9m and he is wanted by Turkish giants Fenerbahce.

And it has been claimed that Celtic could scupper the Turkish side’s move for the Croat, who has still one year remaining on his contract with Dinamo Zagreb.

That talk though is wide of the mark and Livakovic will not be making the switch to Celtic Park.

It is still unclear whether the Hoops boss will want to rejig Celtic’s goalkeeping stocks ahead of next season’s campaign.

Livakovic is highly rated and all eyes will be on whether he does move on from Dinamo Zagreb this summer.