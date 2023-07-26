Everton are expecting to bring in two strikers shortly to reinforce their attacking options, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Their inability to find the back of the net regularly last season almost got Everton relegated from the Premier League.

There are question marks over Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s fitness following two seasons where he struggled with injuries.

Reinforcing their attacking options is one of Sean Dyche’s top priorities and they are actively looking for strikers in the transfer window.

And it has been claimed that Dyche is expecting to add two forwards to his squad in the ongoing transfer window shortly.

The Everton boss wants more options up front and is pushing the club to sign two strikers.

Funds are still limited at Everton but the club are working hard behind the scenes to deliver what the manager wants.

Almeria’s El Bilal Toure has been a top target but he seems to be on his way to Atalanta this summer, though Arnaut Danjuma has just joined on a loan deal from Villarreal.