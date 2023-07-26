Tottenham Hotspur boss Ange Postecoglou has admitted that Giovani Lo Celso suits his style of play and added that he enjoys working with the player.

After failing to impress Antonio Conte, the 27-year-old midfielder spent 18 months on loan with Villarreal before returning to Tottenham this summer.

Lo Celso is the subject of interest from several clubs in Europe, with Napoli, Real Betis and Aston Villa showing interest in him.

It has been suggested that Lo Celso managed to impress Postecoglou during Spurs’ pre-season training camp and the new Tottenham boss wants to keep him with the north London outfit.

And now Postecoglou admitted that he likes the Argentinian midfielder and added that he enjoys working with Lo Celso.

The Spurs boss pointed out that Lo Celso fits perfectly with his style and believes that the player is also enjoying working with him.

When asked about the reports claiming in Spain that he wants Lo Celso to stay, Postecoglou said at a press conference: “Yes, I like Gio.

“He fits the way we play.

“I enjoy working with him and he seems to enjoy working with us.”

Spurs have so far played two pre-season games and Lo Celso has managed to score in both outings.