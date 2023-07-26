Leeds United full-back Luke Ayling has stated that the Whites have learned a new style of play under Daniel Farke, which he believes will impress supporters.

The German tactician took charge of Leeds this summer and is determined to take the Yorkshire outfit back to the Premier League.

Farke has been in the dugout in Leeds’ last two pre-season friendlies, against Manchester United and Monaco, both of which ended in defeat.

Ayling stressed that pre-season training has been good and tough and revealed that Leeds have learned to adapt completely to a new style of play.

The Leeds star also believes that the Whites faithful will enjoy the new style of play instilled by the German manager.

When asked about pre-season training, Ayling said on BBC Radio Leeds: “It has been good, nice and hard.

“We have got some good work done.

“We have had to learn a whole new style of play which has been good and I think the fans will be happy with the way he wants us to play.

“So yes it has been a good three weeks.”

Leeds will begin their Championship campaign on 6th August against Cardiff City at Elland Road.