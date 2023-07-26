Leeds United defender Max Wober’s move to Borussia Monchengladbach is likely to only be finalised once Wolves target Nico Elvedi leaves the German club.

The Whites were keen to hold on to Wober but the defender made it clear that he wanted a move following their relegation from the Premier League.

A loan deal is in place between Leeds and Gladbach for Wober’s transfer and the defender has also agreed terms.

However, the loan move is being held up by the delay Gladbach are facing in moving Elvedi on this summer.

According to German daily the Rheinische Post, Wober’s move to Gladbach will possibly have to wait until Elvedi moves on this summer.

Wolves are in talks with Gladbach for the Swiss defender but the two clubs are yet to reach an agreement over a fee.

In fact, the negotiations have more or less stalled as the two clubs are far away from an agreement.

Wober may well have to wait until Gladbach’s finalises Elvedi’s departure from the club in the ongoing transfer window.