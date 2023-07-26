Leeds United have now been given permission to hold talks with Karl Darlow by Newcastle United, according to journalist Pete O’Rourke.

Whites boss Daniel Farke wants to bring an experienced goalkeeper to Elland Road amid question marks over the future of Illan Meslier.

Meslier lost his spot in the Leeds side towards the end of last season after a series of poor displays between the sticks.

Now Leeds are moving to sign Darlow and have thrashed out an agreement with Newcastle for his signature.

Leeds have been given permission to now discuss personal terms with Darlow as they seek to seal a deal.

Darlow has been with Newcastle in the United States and is now expected to head back to England as he closes on joining Leeds.

The shot-stopper also drew interest from Premier League side Bournemouth, but Leeds are set to win the race.

Leeds meanwhile were keen on German goalkeeper Alexander Nubel, but he has chosen to join Stuttgart from Bayern Munich, on loan.