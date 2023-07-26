Leeds United are not one of the clubs that are currently pushing for the signature of Swansea City forward Joel Piroe, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Last season, the 23-year-old netted 19 goals in 43 league appearances and helped Swansea finish in tenth place in the Championship.

In the ongoing transfer window, Piroe is drawing major attention and it has been claimed he is a target for Leeds.

Leeds may want a prolific goalscorer and Piroe would fit the bill for the Elland Road side.

However, it has been claimed that despite the Yorkshire outfit being keen on Piroe, they are not one of the clubs pushing to sign the Swansea star at the moment.

Last summer, Swansea slapped a £20m price tag on Piroe and it is expected that they will demand a hefty fee in the ongoing window.

Swansea wanted to extend his contract, but Piroe, who has only one year left on his contract, is unwilling to do so.

Serie A outfit Atalanta are also in the race for Piroe and it remains to be seen what lies ahead for the Dutch forward.