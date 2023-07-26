Leicester City are closing in on Stephy Mavididi and he is set to undergo a medical with the Foxes on Thursday, it has been claimed in France.

Mavididi, 25, has been plying his trade at Montpellier since 2020 and he is an important member of the Ligue 1 outfit.

The English forward has been a transfer target for the Foxes in the ongoing transfer window, with the Championship side witnessing departures from the King Power Stadium.

Enzo Maresca’s side are now said to have agreed on a deal with Montpellier for Mavididi, who still has a year remaining on his contract with the French side.

And according to French outlet Foot Mercato, the 25-year-old forward is set to undergo medical at the Championship outfit on Thursday.

It is further claimed that Maresca’s side have agreed to shell out €7.5m for the forward as well as to pay ten per cent of any potential fee, which would be received in the event of selling the player in the future, to the French outfit.

Leicester have so far landed some key figures this summer in the shape of Harry Winks and Conor Coady amid the Championship side’s hopes of witnessing an immediate return to the Premier League.

Now it remains to be seen how Mavididi will be able to help the Foxes in the forthcoming season after he finally joins the King Power Stadium outfit.