Newcastle United have been making enquiries and gathering information about Galatasaray attacking midfielder Nicolo Zaniolo, it has been claimed in Italy.

The Magpies have acted carefully in the transfer market this summer, bringing in Sandro Tonali and Harvey Barnes, while they are now targeting Tino Livramento.

They may not stop at the Southampton full-back though, especially with Champions League football on the agenda for next term.

Galatasaray attacking midfielder Zaniolo is firmly on Newcastle’s radar and they are looking at him closely, according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato.

Newcastle have been making enquiries about Zaniolo’s situation and gathering information.

Galatasaray for their part are unwilling to play ball on letting Zaniolo leave and have already rejected an offer for him this summer.

The bid which came in for Zaniolo, from an unnamed club, was in the region of €25m and was turned down.

Zaniolo continues to have substantial interest from Italy, but the entry of Newcastle into the hunt could make Italian clubs’ tasks much harder.