Former Juventus assistant Stefano Agresti believes that West Ham United forward Gianluca Scamacca will be a Roma player before the transfer window shuts.

Scamacca, 24, joined the Hammers from Sassuolo last year but witnessed his campaign at the London Stadium marred by injury and a lack of form.

The Italian forward has been linked with a number of Serie A clubs, including AC Milan, Inter Milan and Roma, throughout this summer.

West Ham are keen on letting the player leave the London Stadium in the ongoing transfer window, but only if the deal on the table is the right one.

Scamacca is also eager to move on to pastures new to rediscover his form and his native country is his preferred destination now.

It has been suggested that the 24-year-old wants a switch to Jose Mourinho’s side ahead of next season’s campaign and Agresti believes that the Giallorossi will be able to strike a deal with Moyes’ side for Scamacca before the transfer window slams shut.

“In the end, a solution will be found with West Ham”, Agresti said on Radio Radio (via LaRoma24).

“And he will become the next Giallorossi striker.“

With the clock ticking down on the transfer window, both West Ham and Scamacca are likely to want a resolution to his future soon.