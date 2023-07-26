Southampton defender Duje Caleta-Car is closing in on a move to French giants Lyon on a permanent deal in the ongoing transfer window.

The 26-year-old centre-back has been keen to move on from the Saints since they got relegated from the Premier League last season.

He just joined the south coast club last summer but made just 13 Premier League appearances for the club in his first campaign at the club.

The defender is now close to leaving the club less than a year after he joined them and the former Marseille man is set to return to France.

According to Spanish outlet Relevo, the defender is close to moving to Lyon in the ongoing transfer window.

Lyon have been in talks with the Saints over getting a deal done for the Croatian and an agreement is in place for a permanent deal.

The French giants have agreed to pay a fee of €5m to Southampton and the defender is now on the cusp of joining them this summer.

Caleta-Car also had suitors in Spain where Real Betis were interested in getting their hands on him.

But the Spanish club never got close to Southampton’s demands and Lyon are set to profit by signing the centre-back.