Southampton have turned down an offer from Burnley for Nathan Tella and want more money, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Tella was a standout performer for Burnley last term in the Championship and helped to power their successful campaign.

Vincent Kompany is keen to have Tella back at Turf Moor for a season of Premier League football, but agreeing a fee with Southampton is proving to be tough.

The Clarets have now gone in with an offer of £9m for Tella, however it has been turned down.

Saints feel the winger is worth more money and want between £15m and £20m in order to let him move on.

While Tella is fully ready to return to Turf Moor and step up to the Premier League, it is unclear if Burnley are prepared to meet Southampton’s asking price.

The development follows a pattern for the Clarets.

It is suggested that Burnley have discovered that several of their summer transfer targets are valued at a higher level by their clubs than the Clarets had thought would be the case.