There are no signs that Sunderland winger Patrick Roberts is unhappy at the club despite not being offered a new contract yet, according to the Sunderland Echo.

Roberts, 26, helped the Stadium of Light outfit secure promotion to the Championship when he joined the side on a short-term deal in the latter half of the 2021/22 season.

His contributions at Sunderland earned him a two-year deal with the Black Cats last year and he has established himself as a mainstay in Tony Mowbray’s side.

He featured in 48 matches for the Championship outfit last season and had a notable impact on his club’s campaign.

Roberts’ contract with the Black Cats runs out next year and it had been claimed that the winger’s attitude and training levels have been on the slide.

But such talk is wide of the mark, with no signs that Roberts has dropped his efforts or is unhappy.

Roberts has though not yet been offered a new deal, despite being into his final 12 months.

With Mowbray reshaping his side’s squad for another promotion push next year, it remains to be seen whether Sunderland will eventually offer the English winger a contract renewal.