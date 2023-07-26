Napoli are waiting for Tottenham Hotspur to open up to loaning Giovani Lo Celso this summer, with that claimed to be the missing piece in a move.

The Italian champions are in the process of strengthening their squad in anticipation of a campaign of Champions League football and a bid to defend their title.

Spurs midfielder Lo Celso has been identified by Napoli as a possible addition and coach Rudi Garcia is happy with his profile.

However, while Napoli want to loan Lo Celso, Tottenham have yet to open up to the idea, according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato.

The Italian side are now waiting to see if Tottenham do change their stance and accept a loan exit for the Argentine.

It is claimed that Lo Celso has indicated to Napoli that he would be happy to make the move to Italy on loan, meaning Tottenham’s OK is the missing piece.

The Argentine also has interest from Spanish La Liga side Real Betis, while Aston Villa have been linked.

Lo Celso though has been impressing during pre-season with Tottenham and could have played himself into Ange Postecoglou’s plans.