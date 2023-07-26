Ligue 1 giants Monaco have West Ham United target Denis Zakaria’s approval to try and sign him from Juventus this summer.

Zakaria is surplus to requirements at Juventus and the club are prepared to move him on in the ongoing transfer window.

West Ham have been trying to get their hands on him for several weeks but negotiations with Juventus have dragged on for a while.

The Hammers do not want an obligation to buy in a loan agreement, which Juventus are insisting upon at the moment.

And according to Italian daily Tuttosport (via Tutto Mercato), the player now has another legitimate option to consider this summer.

Monaco have barged into the race to sign him and have managed to gain the approval of the midfielder.

Zakaria is open to a move to the Ligue 1 club despite reportedly giving West Ham priority.

Monaco’s involvement in next season’s Champions League has given them a real edge in the chase for the Swiss midfielder.

They are prepared to push to get their hands on Zakaria and beat West Ham to his signature.