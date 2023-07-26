Leeds United defender Luke Ayling is of the view that the Championship is a hard league to get out of and stressed the Whites are aware that the upcoming season is going to be tough.

The Yorkshire outfit are back in the Championship following their relegation last season and they are hoping to bounce straight back up to the Premier League.

Leeds have a squad full of players who were with the club last time they were in the Championship and Ayling is one of them.

Ayling recalled that it was an unbelievable experience when, in 2019/20 they managed to help Leeds earn promotion, but admitted that they were disappointed because they missed out on celebrating with the fans due to COVID-19 regulations.

The Whites star stated that he is hoping that the team will be able to earn promotion at their first attempt but stressed that they are aware of how hard the championship is.

When asked whether the chance to enjoy promotion with the fans this time would be an added motivation for them, Ayling said on BBC Radio Leeds: “It was still unbelievable, it was still a great achievement and we still had a great time, but there was always that one thing missing and that was the fans inside Elland Road then afterwards the bus tour and all this kind of stuff.

“We have got to look forward and hopefully we can do it.

“But we know that it is not going to be as easy as just turning up and just getting promoted because it is such a hard league to get out of.

“You have seen teams that have come down and stayed down for a long time.

“So we know it is going to be a hard season.”

Leeds have appointed Daniel Farke as their new boss and they are hoping the German, who has experience of achieving promotion with Norwich City twice, will take them back to the Premier League.