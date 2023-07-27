Former Bundesliga forward Jan Aage Fjortoft has claimed that RB Leipzig are waiting for a second offer from Manchester City for star defender Josko Gvardiol.

Gvardiol, 21, is a defensive cornerstone at Leipzig and he put pen to paper on a contract renewal last year, which tied him down at the Bundesliga side until 2027.

The centre-back has been subject to immense interest from the Premier League title holders throughout the summer.

And the Cityzens witnessed their first offer worth £77m for the Croatia international being rejected by the German giants earlier in the ongoing transfer window, with Marco Rose’s side holding an £86m price tag for their defensive jewel.

Now Fjortoft insists that the Bundesliga outfit are awaiting a second bid from Pep Guardiola’s side and states he has been told that the offer will work in favour of the Sky Blues.

“Re: Josko Gvardiol. Leipzig waiting for the “next” City offer”, Fjortoft wrote on Twitter.

“Been told “it will work.””

Gvardiol could become the most expensive centre-back in Premier League history in the event of the Cityzens matching the valuation Leipzig have set for the Croat.