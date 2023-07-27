 

Gvardiol, 21, is a defensive cornerstone at Leipzig and he put pen to paper on a contract renewal last year, which tied him down at the Bundesliga side until 2027.

 

The centre-back has been subject to immense interest from the Premier League title holders throughout the summer.

 

 

And the Cityzens witnessed their first offer worth £77m for the Croatia international being rejected by the German giants earlier in the ongoing transfer window, with Marco Rose’s side holding an £86m price tag for their defensive jewel.

 

Now Fjortoft insists that the Bundesliga outfit are awaiting a second bid from Pep Guardiola’s side and states he has been told that the offer will work in favour of the Sky Blues.

 

 

Re: Josko Gvardiol. Leipzig waiting for the “next” City offer”, Fjortoft wrote on Twitter.

 

Been told “it will work.””

 

 

Gvardiol could become the most expensive centre-back in Premier League history in the event of the Cityzens matching the valuation Leipzig have set for the Croat.

 