Fulham defender Tosin Adarabioyo prefers a move to Monaco over Tottenham Hotspur, with both sides having sent him offers, it has been claimed in France.

The 25-year-old defender, whose contract was initially set to expire this summer, is still a Fulham player thanks to an extension that was triggered by the club in January.

However, he has suitors from both England as well as from Ligue 1 following an impressive spell with Marco Silva’s side last term.

According to French outlet Foot Mercato, Tottenham have put an offer forward to Adarabioyo, as have Ligue 1 side Monaco.

Monaco have now reached an agreement with Adarabioyo, who is claimed to be impressed with their project, and is now prioritising a move to the Stade Louis II.

No agreement over a fee with Fulham is in place though and talks between the two clubs will kick off in the coming days.

Whether Tottenham will increase their efforts to land Adarabioyo after Monaco’s progress remains to be seen.

Monaco are also keen on signing Ghana defender Mohammed Salisu from Southampton.

Tottenham want to bring in centre-backs this summer, but have so far not delivered any to Ange Postecoglou.