Charlton Athletic are not close to signing Exeter City star Sam Nombe and the League One outfit want £1m for the player, according to the South London Press.

Dean Holden is determined to reshape the Charlton squad this summer and strengthening the forward department is on his agenda.

The Addicks have already signed Alfie May, but they are still in the market for another striker.

Exeter star Nombe is at the top of their wish list and they are keen on signing the former Milton Keynes Dons forward.

Charlton have been suggested to be closing in on the 24-year-old, but that talk is wide of the mark.

Holden’s side approached Exeter with an offer in the region of £500,000, but the Grecians are holding out for more money.

It has been suggested that Exeter are under no pressure to sell the player and have put a £1m price tag on Nombe.

Nombe has entered the final year of his contract with Exeter and it remains to be seen whether Charlton will go in with an improved offer to sign the forward.