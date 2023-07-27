Philippe Coutinho will entertain an offer from Besiktas if he is still an Aston Villa player once the European transfer window closes on 1st September.

Coutinho became a bit part player at Aston Villa last season under Unai Emery and has been expected to leave the club this summer.

The Aston Villa boss is keen to move him on from the club’s wage bill and the midfielder has been linked with a move to Al Ettifaq where Steven Gerrard is their manager.

However, his future remains unresolved and he has an offer from Turkey where Besiktas are interested in signing him.

Coutinho is not warming up to the idea of moving to Turkey, but according to Turkish broadcaster TRT Sport, the situation could change at the end of the window.

The transfer window in Europe closes on 1st September but it will not close until the 15th of that month in Turkey.

If Coutinho is still an Aston Villa player on 2nd September, he will sit down for talks with Besiktas.

For the moment he is keen to consider other options but Besiktas will continue to keep tabs on the former Liverpool midfielder.