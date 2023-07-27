Roma are thinking about whether to try to sign Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin after he was proposed to them by intermediaries.

The 26-year-old’s last two campaigns with Everton had been marred by injuries, allowing him only 17 league appearances in each season.

Last season, Everton struggled hugely in front of the opposition goal and the Toffees are determined to strengthen their forward department to not repeat last season’s struggles.

Calvert-Lewin has two more years left on his contract and it is said that the forward has been offered to Roma in the ongoing window.

Jose Mourinho is keen on adding a forward to his squad, with West Ham United’s Gianluca Scamacca at the top of his wish list.

However, according to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport (via LaRoma24), Roma are evaluating Calvert-Lewin as a possible option for their forward line.

It also said that Everton are ready to consider offers for the 26-year-old and Sean Dyche wants to bring in two forwards this summer to give him more options in the final third.

Calvert-Lewin is keen on playing under Mourinho and it remains to be seen what lies ahead for the forward in the future.