Leeds United have closed the door on Willy Gnonto’s departure this summer, amid interest from Everton and Aston Villa in the player.

Gnonto, who joined Leeds last summer on transfer deadline day, impressed with his performances last season.

But following Leeds relegation to the Championship, the 19-year-old left winger has become the subject of transfer interest for several sides.

Everton, who are keen on strengthening their forward department, want to bring the talented teenager in to their squad.

However, Everton are not the only Premier League outfit interested in Gnonto, as Aston Villa boss Unai Emery is an admirer of his talents.

It has been suggested that, despite relegation, Leeds can keep Gnonto as he does not have a release clause in his deal.

And according to French journalist Ignazio Genuardi, the Yorkshire outfit have now closed the door for the Italian international’s departure in the ongoing window.

However, Gnonto still remains near the top of Everton’s transfer wish list and it remains to be seen whether they will be able to convince Leeds to let the winger leave.