West Ham United linked Jonathan Tah has revealed that he has a goal to play in the Premier League, with the defender having no active release clause at the moment.

Tah, 27, is a defensive cornerstone at Bayer Leverkusen and the centre-back has so far featured in 305 matches for the German side during his eight-year stay at the BayArena.

He has still two years remaining with the Bundesliga giants and his €18m release clause expired last month.

The robust Germany international has been linked with West Ham in the ongoing transfer window, with David Moyes’ side eyeing bolstering their defensive ranks ahead of next season’s campaign.

Tah is also subject to interest from other suitors apart from the London side, but he has revealed that he would like to witness himself playing in the Premier League.

“The club and I have always communicated openly and very well. We’ll see what happens in the next few weeks”, Tah was quoted as saying by German daily Bild.

“There is interest from elsewhere.

“But it was always my goal to play in the Premier League because I think it’s the best league in the world.

“And of course, it is attractive for me to compete at this level.”

West Ham have yet to land a player in the ongoing transfer window amid their hopes of improving upon last term’s lacklustre displays in the Premier League.

Now with the clock ticking down on the ongoing transfer window, it remains to be seen whether the London side will be able to conclude some fruitful businesses in terms of incomings.