Liverpool and Al Ittihad are fully committed to working out a deal to take Fabinho to Saudi Arabia, according to the Times.

The midfielder has been expected to leave the club this summer with Al Ittihad in talks to sign him.

The Saudi Arabian club and Liverpool have been sifting through the details of a deal worth £40m over the last few weeks.

There were concerns that the move could collapse due to a few issues and the midfielder rejoined training with the Liverpool squad.

However, both clubs are locked in talks and are fully committed to the transfer happening, with Fabinho not travelling to Singapore with the Liverpool group.

Al Ittihad are keen to take Fabinho to Saudi Arabia and a deal looks to be on the cards.

Liverpool are already planning to replace the Brazilian and are holding talks with Southampton to sign Romeo Lavia.

Fabinho will be in line to bank a lucrative salary if he joins the growing exodus of top stars to the Saudi league.