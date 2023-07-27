Liverpool and Southampton are currently in discussions regarding the structure and payment terms for a potential deal involving young midfielder Romeo Lavia, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Lavia, who joined Southampton in July last year, has been a prime target for Liverpool this summer.

Liverpool, who have secured the signings of renowned midfielders such as Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai this summer, have also shown interest in the young Southampton midfielder.

Liverpool made an initial offer to Southampton for the Belgian international, but the Saints swiftly rejected it.

After having their initial offer turned down, it is now suggested that Liverpool and Southampton are currently in contact to negotiate a deal for Lavia, with an expected value of around £42.5m and an additional £2.5m in add-ons.

Although Southampton are insisting on a £50m package for Belgian international, discussions concerning the structure and payment terms for a potential transfer deal with Liverpool are currently ongoing.

With the potential acquisition of Lavia’s services, the Merseyside giants hope to further strengthen their midfield for the upcoming season.

Southampton were relegated last season to the Championship after finishing at the bottom of the Premier League table.

Now, after relegation from the Premier League, the future of Lavia with Southampton remains uncertain, primarily due to the possibility of his move to Liverpool, despite his existing contract with the club until June 2027.