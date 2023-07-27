Real Madrid star Aurelien Tchouameni is not on Liverpool’s radar despite the Reds being in the market for a midfielder, according to journalist Ben Jacobs.

The 23-year-old defensive midfielder joined Real Madrid last summer on a big-money move from Monaco.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is an admirer of Tchouameni’s talents and the Reds showed their interest in the Frenchman last summer, but he picked Real Madrid.

The Merseyside outfit are experiencing an exodus in their midfield with James Milner, Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Jordan Henderson leaving; Fabinho could also go.

And despite adding players like Alexis MacAllister and Dominik Szoboszlai to their ranks, Liverpool are still in the market for another midfielder.

It is suggested that Liverpool have retained their interest in Tchouameni and might try this summer to bring the midfielder to Anfield.

However, Liverpool’s interest in the French defensive midfielder has been downplayed and the Reds are not considering Tchouameni as an option for this summer as they know he is not looking to move.

The Merseyside outfit are keen on Southampton’s Romeo Lavia and already seen a bid for the player knocked back by the Saints

Liverpool are said to be preparing a second bid for the 19-year-old, which is expected to be around £45m.