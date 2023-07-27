Nottingham Forest target Callum Hudson-Odoi has emerged as a priority signing for Lazio coach Maurizio Sarri in the ongoing transfer window, it has been claimed in Italy.

Hudson-Odoi, 22, has been deemed surplus to requirements at Chelsea and the player is not part of the Blues’ pre-season tour squad.

The winger has been linked with a host of clubs, with Steve Cooper’s Nottingham Forest especially keen on him.

The Tricky Trees are keen on bringing in attacking options ahead of next season’s campaign, with Cooper’s side looking to avert another relegation dogfight.

Besides Nottingham Forest, Serie A side Lazio are also eager to land Hudson-Odoi in the ongoing transfer window.

And according to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport (via Tutto Mercato), Sarri has requested the Lazio hierarchy bring the Chelsea man to the Stadio Olimpico ahead of the commencement of the forthcoming season.

It has also been claimed that Chelsea are keen on letting the winger go permanently or on a loan deal with an obligation to buy.

The jury is still out on where Hudson-Odoi will end up this summer, with the 22-year-old also eager to move on to pastures new.

And it remains to be seen now whether the Serie A outfit will be able to strike a deal with the Blues for their priority signing this summer, overcoming their financial constraints.