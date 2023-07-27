Nottingham Forest goalkeeper Ethan Horvath has serious interest from multiple Championship sides, according to the Daily Telegraph.

The Garibaldi are preparing for their second season back in the English top flight and they are in need of a first-team goalkeeper.

Both Keylor Navas and Dean Henderson headed back to their parent clubs following their respective loans.

Wayne Hennessey and Horvath are the only senior custodians present at the club and neither may be likely to be Steve Cooper’s first choice going into the new Premier League season.

Now American shot-stopper Horvath is attracting multiple Championship outfits, who are looking for first-choice goalkeepers ahead of the new season.

He spent the last season on loan with newly-promoted Premier League side Luton Town where he impressed in 51 appearances, keeping 20 clean sheets.

Luton had the chance to sign him permanently this summer, however, they decided against it, despite his impact on their promotional campaign.

Now it remains to be seen if the Premier League outfit will let him go this summer if any of the interested clubs come up with an offer in the ongoing transfer window.