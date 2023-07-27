Paris Saint-Germain’s hopes of landing Rasmus Hojlund are hinging on Manchester United failing to agree on a deal with Atalanta, it has been claimed in France.

Manchester United’s verbal offer of €50m plus €10m in add-ons has not been accepted by Atalanta but the two clubs remain locked in discussions for the striker.

The Premier League giants have the edge in the race to sign him as they have already agreed personal terms with the Dane and they remain his priority.

PSG do not want to offer more money than their current €50m bid for Hojlund and remain very much in the backseat.

According to French sports daily L’Equipe, their hopes of signing the forward hinge on Manchester United not finding an agreement with Atalanta.

Hojlund is clear about wanting to join Manchester United and has even spoken to manager Erik ten Hag.

The striker is ready to honour his contract with the Red Devils if they agree on a deal with Atalanta.

PSG have continued to remain in the background but are very much depending on Manchester United stumbling in their pursuit.

The Red Devils are hoping to sign Hojlund before the start of the new Premier League season next month.