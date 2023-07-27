Sunderland have reached an agreement for Sochaux talent Eliezer Mayenda and the player is set to sign for the Black Cats on Friday, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Last season, the Black Cats struggled in the goalscoring department due to a lack of forward options after Ross Stewart’s injury.

Under Tony Mowbray, Sunderland have adopted a transfer policy of recruiting young and talented players to cultivate them for the future.

And In the ongoing window, Sunderland are keen on adding highly rated Spanish forward Mayenda to Mowbray’s forward department.

Sunderland initially agreed a deal with Sochaux for the player, but the French outfit stalled the move, demanding more money.

Now it has been claimed that the Black Cats have managed to reach an agreement for the 18-year-old and Mayenda is set to pen a deal on Friday.

Last season, Mayenda managed 15 senior appearances for Sochaux in Ligue 2 and also netted a goal against Annecy.

If all goes well, then Mayenda will ply his trade under Mowbray next season and will be aiming to help the Black Cats earn promotion.