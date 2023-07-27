Tottenham Hotspur have made no progress in their attempts to sign Wolfsburg’s Micky van de Ven this summer, according to The Athletic.

Spurs are looking to bring in two centre-backs in the ongoing transfer window and Ange Postecoglou has stressed the importance of defensive reinforcements.

The Tottenham boss wants at least one new centre-back brought in before the start of their Premier League season in a little over two weeks’ time.

Van de Ven has been on Tottenham’s wish list this summer but talk of a deal was premature earlier in the transfer window.

And it has been claimed that Spurs have made little to no progress in their efforts to sign him from Wolfsburg.

There are suggestions that the negotiations have been called off due to the difference in valuations of the two clubs.

But Spurs need to sign a defender soon and it is still a possibility that they will try to get the deal done.

The north London club have been left with the impression that the defender is not for sale this summer.

But there are suggestions that Wolfsburg will sell if they receive the right offer on their table.

The German club are not under any pressure to sell him as Van de Ven signed a new four-year contract in March.