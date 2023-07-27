Galatasaray vice-president Erden Timur has stated that the Turkish outfit are currently in negotiations with Norwich City for Milot Rashica and stressed that the player is keen on joining.

Last season, Rashica went out on loan to Galatasaray and scored five times while assisting seven goals in 26 league appearances, which left a positive impression on the Turkish outfit.

This summer, the club are pushing to make Rashica’s move to Galatasaray permanent and the Canaries are also happy to let the player go.

Galatasaray are ready to offer €7m for Rashica, but Norwich City are insisting on a €10m price tag set.

Timur, who has travelled to England, stated that the Turkish giants are currently in negotiations with the Championship outfit to find a solution for Rashica’s future.

And he stressed that Rashica is eager to join them and added that they are also keen to bring him back to Turkey.

“We are negotiating a contract with the club for Rashica”, Timur told Turkish media outlet Sports Digitale.

“We want him and he wants us.”

The winger joined Norwich in the summer of 2021 and has made a total of 40 outings for the Canaries.