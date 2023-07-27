West Ham United are keen to finalise the arrival of Manchester City attacker Carlos Borges before sanctioning the exit of Roma target Gianluca Scamacca.

Scamacca’s future at West Ham has been under the scanner all summer following his underwhelming first season at the London Stadium.

Roma have been trying to find an opening in talks with West Ham for several weeks but there is still no agreement over his proposed switch back to Italy.

West Ham are open to letting him go and Roma are still interested in signing him but his exit will have to wait.

The Hammers are in advanced negotiations with Manchester City for Borges and according to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport, the club want to sign him before sanctioning the Italy striker’s exit.

The Manchester City academy product is a big target for West Ham and they are believed to be finalising terms with the Premier League champions.

Once a final agreement is in place and Borges joins West Ham, the club will be ready to sanction Scamacca’s departure.

Roma are hoping to sign him on loan but the Hammers are likely to insist upon a obligatory purchase clause in the agreement.