Wolverhampton Wanderers full-back Hugo Bueno has stressed that despite the departure of several players, he and his team-mates must maintain a positive attitude in the dressing room.

The Molineux outfit have been working to bring in cash in order to balance the books and the departures of several stars have eased the situation at the club.

They are keen to make signings, but even so, it has been suggested more sales are needed to afford midfield target Alex Scott.

Top stars such as Ruben Neves, Nathan Collins, Conor Coady, Adama Traore and Raul Jimenez have all left the club.

However, despite the exodus of important players, Bueno insists that the atmosphere has remained the same.

He stated that he and his team-mates are working hard with a positive mindset in order to maintain the positive atmosphere in the dressing room.

Bueno told Express & Star: “The atmosphere is always the same.

“We know loads of good players left, but we just have to deal with it and think about the future and ourselves.

“We have to keep our changing room in the same way with the same vibes, working hard and always with a positive mindset.

“Every decision is discussed by the leadership group and it helps us to translate what the staff want from the players.

“This type of communication is always good for us.

“The atmosphere is good and we just have to keep working on the pitch.”

Manager Julen Lopetegui will hope to plug the gaps in his squad before Wolves kick off their Premier League campaign against Manchester United.