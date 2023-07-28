Club Brugge believe that Leeds United’s relegation from the Premier League opens up the chance to sign Pascal Struijk.

Leeds have already suffered an exodus of players this summer, with loan exits for Robin Koch, Brenden Aaronson, Marc Roca, Diego Llorente and Rasmus Kristensen, while Rodrigo has left permanently.

A host of other players could yet go before the transfer window slams shut, with Max Wober expected to also leave on loan soon.

Fellow defender Struijk is also a wanted man, with Club Brugge looking to take him to Belgium.

And, according to Belgian daily Het Nieuwsblad, Club Brugge believe that Leeds’ relegation to the Championship means they may be able to sign Struijk.

It is unclear how much Leeds will battle to keep hold of the defender, but Club Brugge feel a deal could happen.

Club Brugge are looking for quality defenders and think Struijk fits the bill.

Leeds signed the 23-year-old from Ajax and initially slotted him into their youth ranks before involving him in the first team.