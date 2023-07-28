Coventry City and Standard Liege are still in negotiations over a deal for Denis Dragus and an agreement for the centre forward is not expected before the end of this weekend.

The Sky Blues finished fifth last season in the Championship and narrowly missed out on promotion through the playoffs.

This summer, they have sold their main frontman, Viktor Gyokeres, to Sporting Lisbon for a deal worth up to €24m including add-ons.

Mark Robins’ side are now active in the market for Gyokeres replacement and have identified Standard Liege’s Dragus as ideal candidate.

Coventry have opened talks with the Belgian outfit regarding a deal for the 23-year-old Romanian.

And according to Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri, the talks between the two sides are still ongoing and they are not expected to reach an agreement for the Dragus before the end of the weekend.

It is also claimed that a potential deal for the forward might be around €1.5m.

Dragus has entered the final year of his contract and he spent the second half of the last season with Genoa on loan.