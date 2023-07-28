Stoke City have agreed a transfer fee of £2.3m plus add-ons with Ferencvaros for Ryan Mmaee, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Alex Neil is determined to make additions this summer to strengthen his options in the final third of the pitch.

And the Potters have their eyes set on Ferencvaros star Mmaee, who netted 12 goals in 24 league appearances for the Hungarian outfit last season.

The 25-year-old’s performances have piqued interest from several clubs in the ongoing window, but Stoke are the side who are signing him.

Mmaee has two years left on his contract and Neil’s side opened discussion with Ferencvaros regarding a transfer.

Stoke are poised to sign him and it has been claimed they will pay a fee of €2.3m plus add-ons.

It has been suggested that the Moroccan international has agreed to sign a three-year contract with the Potters.

Neil’s side will begin their Championship campaign on 5th August and all eyes will be on Mmaee to see whether he makes his debut for Stoke on that day.