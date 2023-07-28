Juventus are prepared to sell Aston Villa and Liverpool-linked winger Federico Chiesa if they receive a big enough offer, it has been claimed in Italy.

Chiesa has had disagreements with Juventus over a potential new contract and he has been linked with a move away from the club.

The Italy international has impressed during pre-season and there are suggestions that Massimiliano Allegri wants to hold on to him.

Juventus are yet to receive a concrete or big offer for the winger despite enquiries from several clubs.

But according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com, Chiesa’s performances in pre-season have not made him unsellable at Juventus yet.

The Juventus hierarchy are prepared to let him go if they receive a substantial bid for him.

The Serie A giants will be happy to sell him if a club tabled a bid somewhere around €70m in the ongoing transfer window.

He has been offered to Napoli and Chiesa has had a conversation with Aston Villa as well but nothing concrete has developed.

The Italy winger is waiting to hear from clubs such as Liverpool, who have been keeping tabs on him.