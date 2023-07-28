Liverpool are confident about being able to sign Romeo Lavia from Southampton, with the Reds having been working on Fabinho’s exit before pushing for the Saints star.

Fabinho is poised to move to Saudi Arabian side Al Ittihad and has been given permission by Liverpool to travel for a medical.

The Brazilian is being put through his medical paces in Dubai and is expected to complete a £40m move to the Saudi club.

Liverpool are looking at Lavia to replace Fabinho, but have been busy on the Brazilian’s exit, according to Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri.

They will soon switch their focus to Lavia and it is claimed they are confident a deal will be done.

A bid to find a compromise figure with Southampton is expected to develop and the Reds believe they will get their man.

Chelsea also hold an interest in Lavia, but are trying to capture Moises Caicedo from Brighton.

It has been speculated the Blues could soon push for Lavia instead, but Liverpool have full belief in signing the Belgian midfielder.