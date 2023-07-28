Liverpool have given Fabinho permission to travel to undergo a medical with Al Ittihad as his switch to Saudi Arabia draws closer, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The 29-year-old defensive midfielder is set to join Liverpool’s long list of players leaving this summer.

Saudi Arabian outfit Al Ittihad are keen on landing the Liverpool star this summer and the player is in the favour of a move.

Liverpool and the Saudi outfit are in negotiation for Fabinho and it is said the deal could be worth £40m.

Now in a further sign of how advanced the deal is, Fabinho has been given permission to travel to undergo a medical.

Al Ittihad will be putting the Brazilian midfielder through his medical paces and Fabinho will look to come through without an issue.

Liverpool are looking to then check the documents provided by Al Ittihad, before the deal can go through.

The Reds have also stepped up their hunt for the third midfield signing of this summer and they are keen on Southampton’s Romeo Lavia.