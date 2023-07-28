AS Monaco have tabled a bid for Tottenham Hotspur target Tosin Adarabioyo for a move this summer, it has been claimed.

The 25-year-old centre-back has entered the final year of his contract at Fulham and is expected to leave the club before the end of the transfer window.

He has suitors in the Premier League where Tottenham are interested in getting their hands on the defender.

But the north London club are yet to make a concrete offer and it has been claimed that Monaco have made their move.

According to Catalan daily Sport, the Ligue 1 club have come in with a bid to sign the centre-back from Fulham.

It has been claimed that Monaco have put in an offer worth €5m to push Fulham into selling him.

The Cottagers are prepared to sell him given the fact that he could leave on a free transfer next year.

Monaco have marched into pole position to get their hands on Adarabioyo this summer, but it is far from clear if the bid will be considered good enough.

They are also in talks with the player to convince him to move to the Principality in the ongoing transfer window.