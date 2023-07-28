Roma are waiting for signals from West Ham United over what they intend to do with striker Gianluca Scamacca.

This summer, Jose Mourinho has identified Scamacca as a viable striking option, considering him as a potential addition to their attacking line-up.

The Roma coach has been keen on acquiring Scamacca’s services to fortify their attacking capabilities.

Roma had hoped to secure Scamacca on loan, but West Ham expressed some hesitation due to their insistence on including an obligatory purchase clause in the agreement.

West Ham’s hesitance in letting Scamacca go and their prioritisation of potentially signing Carlos Borges before letting Scamacca go, has resulted in additional delays in the potential transfer of the Italian international.

Roma are now waiting for signals from West Ham over Scamacca, according to Italian daily Il Messaggero (via Tutto Mercato).

As Roma show interest in signing Scamacca, his future with West Ham remains uncertain and hangs in the balance despite his contract with the club until June 2027.

On the other hand, Roma are gearing up for their pre-season fixture, as they are set to face Estrela Amadora this Saturday in a friendly match at the Estadio Municipal de Albufeira.