Southampton have overcome substantial competition to secure the services of teenage centre-back Zach Awe, according to the Daily Telegraph.

Saints are preparing for life in the Championship next season and are undergoing a rebuild at St. Mary’s Stadium.

A number of players have already left the Championship outfit and Russell Martin’s side are also expecting some more departures this summer, including key player Romeo Lavia.

Southampton have already concluded a deal with Manchester City for teenage midfielder Shea Charles.

And now it is suggested that the Championship side have snapped up another highly-rated teenager in the shape of Awe.

It is also claimed that Martin’s side have beaten off a stern challenge in order to snap up the English defender, though it is still unknown who were the competitors of the Saints.

Awe, 19, was out of contract with Arsenal at the end of June and the Gunners are due to receive a compensation fee from the St. Mary’s Stadium outfit for the centre-back.

The English defender can also play as a defensive midfielder, albeit he is likely to fight for a first-team place under Martin in the forthcoming season.

Southampton are hoping to secure an immediate return to the top-flight next season and it remains to be seen how well the 19-year-old defender fares moving forward.