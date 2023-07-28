Wolverhampton Wanderers have several add-ons and options in the deal which has taken Ryan Giles to Luton Town, according to Express & Star.

Giles, 23, spent last season on loan at Middlesbrough and regularly featured in the Championship side’s campaign.

Boro were keen to bring their former loanee to the Riverside Stadium again this summer, but were priced out of a deal.

Giles has completed his move to the Hatters, but Wolves have retained some influence over his future.

Wolves were not eager to part with the highly-rated defender but are reluctantly letting the player go, with the Premier League side keeping in line with financial fair play rules.

However, Julen Lopetegui’s side are putting several options in the deal, including add-ons, a sell-on clause and a buy-back option.

Wolves have already witnessed a number of key players depart the club in the ongoing transfer window.

The Hatters, on the other hand, are eyeing bolstering their defensive stocks ahead of a Premier League campaign and will be hoping to see Giles prove himself in the top flight.

Now with Wolves putting several clauses on Giles’ deal, it remains to be seen how they use the options in their favour in the future.