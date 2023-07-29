Wigan Athletic boss Shaun Maloney has expressed his delight with the signing of Kelland Watts on a season-long loan deal from Newcastle United, highlighting how difficult it is to get hold of a left-sided centre-back.

The 23-year-old has moved to Wigan Athletic on his sixth-successive loan spell away from the Tyneside club, joining the League One outfit on a deal that will run until the end of the new season.

It is Watt’s second spell at the DW Stadium following one in 2021, when he managed to feature in a total of 35 games.

Watts is a left-footed central defender and his profile impresses Wigan manager Maloney, who believes that the Newcastle United youngster is a positive signing for his team.

“I’m really happy that we’ve managed to secure Kell’s return. A left-sided centre-back is a difficult profile to get, so he’s a really positive signing for us”, Maloney told his club’s official website.

Wigan further hope to benefit from Watts’ presence off the pitch, the manager insists.

“Off the pitch, he’s the right type of character that we need, and he was extremely popular amongst staff and previous players during his last loan here.

“He’s a really important signing for us.

“It’s took us some time but I really appreciate the work of Newcastle United and the people here at Wigan have done to get that through.”

Watts is Wigan’s eighth signing of the summer, showing their intent to bounce back immediately after being relegated from the Championship at the end of last season.