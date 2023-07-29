Crystal Palace have suffered a blow as goalkeeper Vicente Guaita has turned down the opportunity to sign a new contract at the club and made clear his desire to leave.

The shot-stopper, who enjoyed 24 outings for Crystal Palace last term and kept six clean sheets, has now entered the final year of his deal.

Guaita slipped out of favour later in the campaign when Roy Hodgson turned to Sam Johnstone, the goalkeeper taking advantage of an injury picked up by Guaita to shine.

Nevertheless, Crystal Palace want to renew Guaita’s contract, but according to Spanish outlet Relevo, he has knocked them back.

Guaita has been clear with the Eagles that he is looking to leave the club and not stay, meaning signing a one-year extension, as proposed, was a non-starter.

The goalkeeper has gone beyond just rejecting the idea of a fresh deal and asked to depart; he is keen to return to Valencia.

He could have other options in Spain, with Getafe keen on potentially snapping him up.

Guaita, 36, wants to return home to Spain and Crystal Palace are now actively considering who might come in to replace him at Selhurst Park as the new Premier League campaign looms large on the horizon.