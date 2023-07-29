Sunderland star Joe Anderson has revealed that following his conversations with Black Cats boss Tony Mowbray and Shrewsbury director of football Micky Moore, it became clear that the New Meadow was the right place for the development of his career.

The 22-year-old defender joined Shrewsbury on a season-long loan on Monday.

Anderson joined Sunderland from Everton only in January, ending the campaign with four appearances, but will now look to add more first-team minutes under his spell through his spell in League One.

Giving an insight into his move down the league ladder, Anderson revealed how his manager at the Stadium of Light and the director of football at Shrewsbury helped in making his decision.

“I’m absolutely delighted to join the club!” Anderson told Shrewsbury’s official website.

“I know a few of the lads already who have joined recently and everyone speaks highly of the club.

“Speaking to the gaffer at Sunderland and Micky [Moore] it definitely the right club for me to come to for the next stage of my career.”

Shrewsbury start the new season by playing host to Cheltenham Town, before they then travel to Elland Road to face Leeds United in the EFL Cup.