Derby County could have to look at a move to sign free agent Britt Assombalonga as they look to bolster their attacking options, according to the Sunday Mirror’s Darren Witcoop.

Assombalonga returned to English football in January following a spell in Turkey and penned a short-term deal at Watford.

The 30-year-old has offers on his table to head back to Turkey this summer, having caught the eye with 18 goals in 54 outings for Adana Demirspor.

He would rather remain in England though for family reasons and is looking for a new club.

And League One outfit Derby could have to look at Assombalonga as they hunt a new striker to bring to Pride Park.

Assombalonga has scored goals at every level of the EFL, with 77 goals in the Championship, 24 in League One and 15 in League Two.

The striker is sure not to be short of options when he weighs up where to continue his career.

Derby open their League One campaign by playing host to freshly relegated Wigan Athletic, before they then welcome Blackpool to Pride Park in the EFL Cup.